Broker News

September 30, 2021

ORI – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

After a FY21 trading update, Credit Suisse points out impairments to Burrup and the EMEA division do not appear to reflect a fundamental change in Orica’s outlook. The broker retains its Outperform rating and lifts its target price to $16.11 from $15.66.

After management comments, the broker feels volume is possibly better and ammonia cost impacts not as material as previously forecast.

While gas and ammonia costs are likely to remain a headwind through to the first half of 2022, contract cost pass through should result in a recovery of most of these costs in the second half.

Sector: Materials.

 

Target price is $16.11.Current Price is $12.04. Difference: $4.07 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If ORI meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 25% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

LTR – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

RDY – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

SIQ – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

FPH – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

NWS – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

SFR – Morgans rates the stock as Add