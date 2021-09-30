Markets / Video

September 30, 2021

Morning Report: Stocks find some support after recent weakness

By Tom Piotrowski | More Articles by Tom Piotrowski

The recent rise in long term interest rates moderated overnight, in the process allowing stocks to consolidate after the volatility of recent days. The Dow rose 0.3%. The S&P 500 rose by 0.2%. But the Nasdaq fell 0.2%. In Europe he recent rise in long term interest rates moderated overnight, in the process allowing stocks to consolidate after the volatility of recent days. European sharemarkets rebounded, the German Dax index lifted by 0.8%. And the UK FTSE index gained 1.1%. In London trade, shares in Rio Tinto rose by 0.9% and shares in BHP rose by 0.8%.

