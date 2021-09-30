Markets / Video

September 30, 2021

Lunch Report: Market bounces back from two-day tumble

By Steven Daghlian | More Articles by Steven Daghlian

The Australian sharemarket is lifting by 1.3% on the final day of the month and quarter despite an unconvincing move higher for the S&P500 overnight. While all sectors are higher, the local market remains on track to end an 11-month winning streak.

About Steven Daghlian

View more articles by Steven Daghlian →

More Related Articles

Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 up 61

ACCC Signs Off on Bunnings-Beaumont Deal

Precious Metals Lose their Lustre

Morning Report: Stocks find some support after recent weakness

Canadian Merger Changes Gold Landscape

Evergrande Raises Funds, Hopes with Share Sale