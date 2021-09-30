Lunch Report: Market bounces back from two-day tumble

The Australian sharemarket is lifting by 1.3% on the final day of the month and quarter despite an unconvincing move higher for the S&P500 overnight. While all sectors are higher, the local market remains on track to end an 11-month winning streak.
By Steven Daghlian | More Articles by Steven Daghlian
