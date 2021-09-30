Broker News

LTR – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

Macquarie updates estimates to incorporate the FY21 results. The near-term catalysts include the securing of offtake and funding agreements amid a formal commitment to the development of Kathleen Valley.

The broker expects the first phase of development will focus on the 350,000tpa spodumene open pit and underground mine. Outperform rating and $1.70 target unchanged.

Sector: Materials.

 

Target price is $1.70.Current Price is $1.44. Difference: $0.26 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If LTR meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 15% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

