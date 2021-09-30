Evening Report: Market ends tough month with best gain of 2021

The Australian sharemarket surged by 1.9% on Thursday, bouncing back from two heavy falls with its best advance of the year. Unfortunately, the ASX 200 still fell by 2.7% in September, making it an abrupt end to an 11-month winning streak.
By Steven Daghlian | More Articles by Steven Daghlian
