Markets

September 30, 2021

Evening Report: Market ends tough month with best gain of 2021

By Steven Daghlian | More Articles by Steven Daghlian

The Australian sharemarket surged by 1.9% on Thursday, bouncing back from two heavy falls with its best advance of the year. Unfortunately, the ASX 200 still fell by 2.7% in September, making it an abrupt end to an 11-month winning streak.

