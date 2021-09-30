Markets

September 30, 2021

Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 up 61

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

ASX200 up 61 points (0.8%) to 7258.

 

  • Commonwealth Bank (+1%); don’t forget the buy back closes tomorrow.
  • Fortescue (+0.7%); operations at Solomon Hub have been suspended due to a significant incident involving an employee.
  • JB HiFi (+2.6%); upgraded by several brokers this morning.
  • MGC Pharmaceuticals (+5%); has received its first order under its US supply agreement.
  • Orica (+12%); Upgraded by 2 brokers this morning.
  • Oil Search (+0.9%); has reached an agreement with its PNG LNG partners to discontinue the current redetermination process.
  • South 32 (+1.5%): has bought another 25% in Mozambique’a Mozal Aluminium smelter.  Now holds 72.1% and will pay for it with cash on hand.
  • Telstra (+0.6%); hosting a Strategy Day today (I think…)
  • Westgold (-2.7%) / Gascoyne Resources (+22%);  WGX announced its intention to make an offer for Gascoyne which is 35% above last sale of GCY.
  • Zip Co (+2.6%); has signed an agreement with Microsoft to integrate Zip technology into the shopping experiences within Microsoft Edge.

 

 

………and the Queensland Premier has said the crowd for Sunday’s NRL Grand Final at Suncorp Stadium will be reduced to 75% capacity. The last 12,000 people who bought tickets will have to give them back.     #100yearsBears

About Scott Phillips

Scott has over 35 years experience in Australian equities, starting as a “chalkie” and trader on the Stock Exchange Trading Floor and spending the last 25 years advising and trading for International Institutions. He has been an Executive Director at JPMorgan and Nomura, a Governor of the Australian Stock Exchange and was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievment award by the Australian Stockbrokers Association.

