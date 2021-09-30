Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 up 61

ASX200 up 61 points (0.8%) to 7258.
- Commonwealth Bank (+1%); don’t forget the buy back closes tomorrow.
- Fortescue (+0.7%); operations at Solomon Hub have been suspended due to a significant incident involving an employee.
- JB HiFi (+2.6%); upgraded by several brokers this morning.
- MGC Pharmaceuticals (+5%); has received its first order under its US supply agreement.
- Orica (+12%); Upgraded by 2 brokers this morning.
- Oil Search (+0.9%); has reached an agreement with its PNG LNG partners to discontinue the current redetermination process.
- South 32 (+1.5%): has bought another 25% in Mozambique’a Mozal Aluminium smelter. Now holds 72.1% and will pay for it with cash on hand.
- Telstra (+0.6%); hosting a Strategy Day today (I think…)
- Westgold (-2.7%) / Gascoyne Resources (+22%); WGX announced its intention to make an offer for Gascoyne which is 35% above last sale of GCY.
- Zip Co (+2.6%); has signed an agreement with Microsoft to integrate Zip technology into the shopping experiences within Microsoft Edge.
………and the Queensland Premier has said the crowd for Sunday’s NRL Grand Final at Suncorp Stadium will be reduced to 75% capacity. The last 12,000 people who bought tickets will have to give them back. #100yearsBears