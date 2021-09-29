Broker News

September 29, 2021

SFR – Morgans rates the stock as Add

Morgans feels any upside will likely be due to higher metals pricing, operating improvements and life extensions, as the price paid for MATSA appears ‘full-ish’. However, the aquisition is thought strategically sound and attractive for production/cashflow continuity.

The company has agreed to acquire 100% of the “MATSA” mining complex in Andalusia, Spain for -$2,572m, funded by $1,248m in new equity (placement, entitlement at $5.40), $1.1bn in debt (new and existing) and around $300m in cash.

The broker retains its Add rating and reduces its target price to $6.85 from $7.61.

Sector: Materials.

 

Target price is $6.85.Current Price is $5.34. Difference: $1.51 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If SFR meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 22% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

