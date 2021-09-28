Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 down 44

ASX200 down 44 points (0.6%) to 7339.
- Australian Clinical Labs (+3.4%); upgraded its FY guidance.
- AGL Energy (-3.2%); press speculation AGL are considering a $500m equity raising ahead of next years demerger.
- Beach Energy (+7.9%); said it is targeting production of 28m barrels of oil by FY24 which represents an annual growth rate of 13%. This comes after Beach withdrew its 5 year outlook in April.
- Domino’s Pizza (-2.4%); have appointed current Japan CEO as Asia-Pacific CEO, who see’s significant growth and acquisitions in the region.
- NIB Holdings (+0.7%); pauses travel insurance sales in Aust/NZ while they pursue new underwriting arrangements.
- Origin Energy (+4.4%); will invest an additional $70m in Octopus Energy to keep its 20% stake after Generation Investment paid GBP211m for 7% of Octopus.