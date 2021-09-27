Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 up 50

ASX200 up 50 points (0.7%) to 7392.
- Ampol (+1.1%); has had its due diligence period extended by Z Energy.
- Cimic (+1.3%); secures a $150m contract extension with ATOM – a j/v between UGL and BP.
- Fleetwood (+2.6%); has secured a $32m contract for the new 1000-bed Centre for National Resilience in Melbourne.
- Minbos Resources (+5.5%); Minbos and Angolan agribusiness Sagrind have signed a MoU to establish a Nitrogen, Phosphate, Potassium rtilizer blending plant and distribution business in Angola’s Malanje region.
- Paradigm Bio (-4.7%); has received a written response from the US FDA in relation to its Investigation New Drug submission for pentosan polysulfate sodium to treat pain in subjects with knee Osteoarthritis. In response to the FDA’s one request, Paradigm will make an amendment to Its protocol.
- Sigma Healthcare (+1.6%)/ Australian Pharma (+4.8%) / Wesfarmers (-0.4%); Sigma have made a takeover offer for API @ approx. $1.57. API have allowed Sigma to do due diligence. Wesfarmers recently offered $1.55 for API – and API said it would recommend that offer ! API trading @ 1.54. More to come on this……