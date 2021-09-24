Morning Report: Wall Street pushes higher reclaiming earlier losses

US sharemarkets climbed on Thursday as investors shook off concerns over the US Federal Reserve’s tapering plans. The Dow Jones index rose by 506.5 points or 1.5%. The S&P 500 index gained 1.2% and the Nasdaq index added 155 points or 1%.
By James Tao | More Articles by James Tao
