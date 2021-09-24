Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 down 8

ASX200 down 8 points (0.1%) to 7361.
- Cochlear (-4%); has advised of a US patent infringement complaint against them filed by the University of Pittsburgh.
- Fleetwood (-5.8%); gave a negative trading update thanks to the ‘rona.
- Oz Minerals (+1.7%); press speculation OZL may be among the bidders for Glencore’s Cobar Copper mine.
- Senex (+0.3%); has signed a new gas supply agreement with 29Metals.
- Sigma Healthcare (-1.6%); ex div 1c. Trading down 1c. Appointed a new CEO.
- Westpac (+0.7%); has appointed Catherine McGrath as CEO of Westpac New Zealand.
Friday Dad Joke;
What did you have for breakfast? Pea Green Soup
What did you have for lunch? Pea Green Soup
What did you have for dinner? Pea Green Soup
What did you do all night?
My son declared this the worst one ever……..I am pretty happy about that.