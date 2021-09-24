Markets

September 24, 2021

Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 down 8

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

ASX200 down 8 points (0.1%) to 7361.

 

  • Cochlear (-4%); has advised of a US patent infringement complaint against them filed by the University of Pittsburgh.
  • Fleetwood (-5.8%); gave a negative trading update thanks to the ‘rona.
  • Oz Minerals (+1.7%); press speculation OZL may be among the bidders for Glencore’s Cobar Copper mine.
  • Senex (+0.3%); has signed a new gas supply agreement with 29Metals.
  • Sigma Healthcare (-1.6%); ex div 1c. Trading down 1c.   Appointed a new CEO.
  • Westpac (+0.7%); has appointed Catherine McGrath as CEO of Westpac New Zealand.

 

 

Friday Dad Joke;

 

What did you have for breakfast?      Pea Green Soup

What did you have for lunch?             Pea Green Soup

What did you have for dinner?           Pea Green Soup

What did you do all night?

 

 

My son declared this the worst one ever……..I am pretty happy about that.

About Scott Phillips

Scott has over 35 years experience in Australian equities, starting as a “chalkie” and trader on the Stock Exchange Trading Floor and spending the last 25 years advising and trading for International Institutions. He has been an Executive Director at JPMorgan and Nomura, a Governor of the Australian Stock Exchange and was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievment award by the Australian Stockbrokers Association.

View more articles by Scott Phillips →

More Related Articles

Morning Report: Wall Street pushes higher reclaiming earlier losses

Huge Spanish Deal Set to Transform Sandfire

Solid Results from Soul Patts, Brickworks

Fonterra Looking to Churn Oz Operations

News Corp Joins Buyback Brigade

Good Year, Record Dividend for Premier