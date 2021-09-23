Lunch Report: ASX following Wall Street higher at lunch

The Aussie sharemarket is lifting for a third consecutive day with the ASX 200 on track for its best daily performance since August 2. Gains have been broad with IT, energy & financials leading improvements while healthcare is dragging.
By James Tao | More Articles by James Tao
