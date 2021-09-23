Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 up 69

ASX200 up 69 points (0.9%) to 7365.
- AGL (+6.5%); upgraded to Buy this morning by JPM.
- Black Canyon (+11%); have confirmed strong zones of Manganese found at its Braeside and Oakover West operations.
- Brickworks (+1.8%); FY profit $239.2m vs $298m yoy. Expects higher earnings from North America in FY22.
- Cochlear (-0.3%); ex div 140C. Trading down 74c.
- IAG (+0.6%); have so far received 435 claims post the Victorian earthquake. Obviously expecting more. No word on $ value but my industry insider says this is not an issue at for them. QBE +2.1%
- Premier Investments (+3.5%); FY profit nearly doubles to $271.8m. Strong online sales have overshadowed store closures.
- PPK Group (+0.5%); has formed a j/v with Xefco to produce anti-viral, antibacterial face masks.
- Washington H Soul (+3.1%); FY profit $273m, down 71% yoy, mainly due toa large one-off accounting gain in FY20. Very positive about the future.