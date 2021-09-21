Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 down 20

ASX200 down 20 points (0.3%) to 7228.
- AusNet (TH); APA (-3.7%) has bid $2.60 for AusNet, up from $2.32 previously. Brookfield has already bid $2.50 for AST. Due diligence to be done. There will be more….
- Bluescope Steel (-0.8%); Investor Day
- IAG (-0.2%); Chief Risk Officer David Watts has resigned.
- IGO (+1.4%); said discussions continue with Western Areas about potential change of control.
- Kathmandu (-3.1%); FY result.
- New Hope Coal (+3.8%); FY profit $79.4m versus $156m loss yoy and signalled confidence that thermal coal prices would stay strong.
- NIB Holdings (-0.8%); Regulator authorizes Honeysuckle Health with NIB to operate the health services buying group.
……and a quick election odds update;
Federal election
- Coalition $1.85
- Labor $1.95
When will it be?
- May 2022 $2.50
- March 2022 $3.75
- April 2022 $5.00
- Nov 2021 $9.00
NSW Election (late May 2022 ?)
- Gladys $1.50
- Labor $2.50