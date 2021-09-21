Markets

September 21, 2021

Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 down 20

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

ASX200 down 20 points (0.3%) to 7228.

 

  • AusNet (TH); APA (-3.7%) has bid $2.60 for AusNet, up from $2.32 previously.  Brookfield has already bid $2.50 for AST.    Due diligence to be done.  There will be more….
  • Bluescope Steel (-0.8%); Investor Day
  • IAG (-0.2%); Chief Risk Officer David Watts has resigned.
  • IGO (+1.4%); said discussions continue with Western Areas about potential change of control.
  • Kathmandu (-3.1%); FY result.
  • New Hope Coal (+3.8%); FY profit $79.4m versus $156m loss yoy and signalled confidence that thermal coal prices would stay strong.
  • NIB Holdings (-0.8%); Regulator authorizes Honeysuckle Health with NIB to operate the health services buying group.

 

……and a quick election odds update;

Federal election

  • Coalition              $1.85
  • Labor                     $1.95

When will it be?

  • May 2022             $2.50
  • March 2022         $3.75
  • April 2022            $5.00
  • Nov 2021              $9.00

 

NSW Election (late May 2022 ?)

  • Gladys                  $1.50
  • Labor                     $2.50

About Scott Phillips

Scott has over 35 years experience in Australian equities, starting as a “chalkie” and trader on the Stock Exchange Trading Floor and spending the last 25 years advising and trading for International Institutions. He has been an Executive Director at JPMorgan and Nomura, a Governor of the Australian Stock Exchange and was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievment award by the Australian Stockbrokers Association.

