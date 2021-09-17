TLS – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

Telstra Corporation has outlined FY25 targets, with Credit Suisse noting underlying earnings are largely in line with market expectations. It is the broker’s view targets suggest no obvious earnings hole in operations.

The company aims for a mid-single digit underlying earnings compound annual growth rate through to FY25 and an underlying earnings per share compound annual growth rate in the high teens in the same timeframe, the latter of which is slightly below consensus.

The Outperform rating is retained and the target price increases to $4.35 from $4.15.

Sector: Telecommunication Services.

