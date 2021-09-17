Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 down 64

ASX200 down 64 points (0.9%) to 7395.
- Air NZ (-0.7%); said earnings and cashflow guidance remain suspended until, well, you know…..
- Carsales.com (+0.1%); ex div 22.5c. Trading up 2c.
- Cimic (); wins Western Sydney Airport contract worth $265m.
- Gold /Uranium; still falling. FMG -8% GOR -4.4% IGO -3.8% MIN -6% NCM -3.5% NST -5% PDN -4.4% RIO -3% SBM -5%
- Iress (-10%); have ended talks with potential buyer EQT as they cannot agree on a price. Iress said FY guidance still in place.
- Syrah (-3.5%); 12,000 ton of graphite sales due to ship in Sept delayed to December.
Friday Dad Joke;
I have just watched a documentary on marijuana. I think all documentaries should be watched this way.