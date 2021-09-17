Markets

September 17, 2021

Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 down 64

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

ASX200 down 64 points (0.9%) to 7395.

 

  • Air NZ (-0.7%); said earnings and cashflow guidance remain suspended until, well, you know…..
  • Carsales.com (+0.1%); ex div 22.5c.  Trading up 2c.
  • Cimic (); wins Western Sydney Airport contract worth $265m.
  • Gold /Uranium;  still falling.   FMG -8%  GOR -4.4%  IGO -3.8%  MIN -6%   NCM -3.5%  NST -5%  PDN -4.4%  RIO -3%  SBM -5%
  • Iress (-10%); have ended talks with potential buyer EQT as they cannot agree on a price.   Iress said FY guidance still in place.
  • Syrah (-3.5%); 12,000 ton of graphite sales due to ship in Sept delayed to December.

 

Friday Dad Joke;

I have just watched a documentary on marijuana.      I think all documentaries should be watched this way.

About Scott Phillips

Scott has over 35 years experience in Australian equities, starting as a “chalkie” and trader on the Stock Exchange Trading Floor and spending the last 25 years advising and trading for International Institutions. He has been an Executive Director at JPMorgan and Nomura, a Governor of the Australian Stock Exchange and was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievment award by the Australian Stockbrokers Association.

View more articles by Scott Phillips →

