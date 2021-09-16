WPL – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

Credit Suisse believes Woodside Petroleum is likely to emerge with a fully funded growth profile after the merger with BHP Group’s ((BHP)) petroleum division. This could mean the business attracts more investors into Australia as a viable alternative energy exposure to Santos ((STO)).

The primary driver of the merger is also the de-risking of Scarborough. Credit Suisse continues to envisage value in Woodside Petroleum and maintains an Outperform rating, reducing the target to $27.65 from $27.95.

Sector: Energy.

Target price is $27.65.Current Price is $20.53. Difference: $7.12 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If WPL meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 26% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).