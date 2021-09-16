Markets / Video

September 16, 2021

Lunch Report: Broad improvements help lift ASX

By James Tao | More Articles by James Tao

The Aussie market is rebounding from yesterday’s falls with the ASX 200 well higher around lunch. While the disappointing August jobs numbers have weighed slightly, most sectors are higher led by materials, energy & communications.

