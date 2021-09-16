Lunch Report: Broad improvements help lift ASX

The Aussie market is rebounding from yesterday’s falls with the ASX 200 well higher around lunch. While the disappointing August jobs numbers have weighed slightly, most sectors are higher led by materials, energy & communications.
By James Tao | More Articles by James Tao
The Aussie market is rebounding from yesterday’s falls with the ASX 200 well higher around lunch. While the disappointing August jobs numbers have weighed slightly, most sectors are higher led by materials, energy & communications.