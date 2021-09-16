Markets

September 16, 2021

Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 up 37

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

ASX200 up 37 points (0.5%) to 7454.

 

 

  • Australian Pharmaceuticals (+15%) Wesfarmers (-0.2%); ; WES have increased its bid for API from $1.38 to $1.55.  API said it will recommend shareholders accept.
  • Domain (+0.2%); will acquire Insight Data Solutions for $60m.
  • Karoon Gas (+6.6%); has settled its dispute tied to Offshore Peru block.  Will pay US$9.6m.
  • Myer (+7.8%); FY profit $46.4m vs $172m loss yoy.   Appoints new Chairman.
  • Seven Group (-1.5%); ex div 23c.  Trading down 32c.
  • Telstra (+2%);  Investor Day.   Said it aims to increase its div and return cash to shareholders.
  • Uranium;  we have all seen the news about the US/UK/Aust defence alliance.   BHP +2%  BOE +4%  DYL +4%  ERA +3.3%  PDN +1.2%
  • Whitehaven Coal (+4.3%); Australia’s environment minister has approved plans for WHC to build an open-cut coal mine in northwest NSW.
  • Worley (-2.5%); Jacobs Engineering has sold out of Worley holding , reaping $505m.

 

 

………….and the number of concussions in the NRL and AFL over the past 5 seasons – reported by the clubs.

NRL

  • 2017       92
  • 2018       78
  • 2019       92
  • 2020       91
  • 2021       120

 

AFL

  • 2017       63
  • 2018       74
  • 2019       65
  • 2020       42
  • 2021       76

Source; twitter

