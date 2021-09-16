Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 up 37

ASX200 up 37 points (0.5%) to 7454.
- Australian Pharmaceuticals (+15%) Wesfarmers (-0.2%); ; WES have increased its bid for API from $1.38 to $1.55. API said it will recommend shareholders accept.
- Domain (+0.2%); will acquire Insight Data Solutions for $60m.
- Karoon Gas (+6.6%); has settled its dispute tied to Offshore Peru block. Will pay US$9.6m.
- Myer (+7.8%); FY profit $46.4m vs $172m loss yoy. Appoints new Chairman.
- Seven Group (-1.5%); ex div 23c. Trading down 32c.
- Telstra (+2%); Investor Day. Said it aims to increase its div and return cash to shareholders.
- Uranium; we have all seen the news about the US/UK/Aust defence alliance. BHP +2% BOE +4% DYL +4% ERA +3.3% PDN +1.2%
- Whitehaven Coal (+4.3%); Australia’s environment minister has approved plans for WHC to build an open-cut coal mine in northwest NSW.
- Worley (-2.5%); Jacobs Engineering has sold out of Worley holding , reaping $505m.
………….and the number of concussions in the NRL and AFL over the past 5 seasons – reported by the clubs.
NRL
- 2017 92
- 2018 78
- 2019 92
- 2020 91
- 2021 120
AFL
- 2017 63
- 2018 74
- 2019 65
- 2020 42
- 2021 76
Source; twitter