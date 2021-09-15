Broker News

September 15, 2021

ORG – UBS rates the stock as Buy

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

UBS lifts spot price forecasts for LNG and now expects Asian prices will remain around US$14/MMBtu throughout the second half. As a result earnings growth is anticipated for Origin Energy from higher APLNG distributions and its own supply book.

Estimates for earnings per share are lifted in FY23-24 by 3-10%. FY22 estimates are cut by -6% as higher spot LNG prices are offset by hedging losses. Buy rating unchanged. Target is raised to $5.10 from $4.80.

Sector: Energy.

 

Target price is $5.10.Current Price is $4.58. Difference: $0.52 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If ORG meets the UBS target it will return approximately 10% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

HDN – Morgans rates the stock as Add

CRN – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

FCL – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

SYD – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

ADH – UBS rates the stock as Buy

NAB – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral