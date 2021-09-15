Morning Report: US stocks ended at session lows

US sharemarkets were weaker on Tuesday as investors absorbed news of a weaker reading on consumer price inflation. Investors are also wary about rising cases of the Delta variant and a looming hike in the corporate tax rate. The Dow Jones index fell by 292 points or 0.8%. The S&P 500 index lost 0.6%. And the Nasdaq index lost 68 points or 0.5%. Longer-dated US treasury prices rose on Tuesday (yields lower) in response to a softer reading on consumer prices. US 10-year yields fell by 5 points to near 1.277%. And US 2-year yields fell less than 1 point to near 0.209%.