Lunch Report: ASX falls on banking & resources losses

The Aussie market is weaker to start Wednesday’s session with the ASX 200 on track to snap a three session winning streak. At lunch, the benchmark index is down roughly 30 points but was down as much as 55 points or 0.75% at its earlier lows.
By James Tao | More Articles by James Tao
The Aussie market is weaker to start Wednesday’s session with the ASX 200 on track to snap a three session winning streak. At lunch, the benchmark index is down roughly 30 points but was down as much as 55 points or 0.75% at its earlier lows.