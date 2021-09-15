Markets / Video

September 15, 2021

Lunch Report: ASX falls on banking & resources losses

The Aussie market is weaker to start Wednesday’s session with the ASX 200 on track to snap a three session winning streak. At lunch, the benchmark index is down roughly 30 points but was down as much as 55 points or 0.75% at its earlier lows.

