Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 up 12

ASX200 up 12 points (0.2%) to 7420.
- American Pacific Borates (+7.7%); is exploring partner options for potential lithium production from its facility in Southern California.
- Brambles (+0.8%); Investor Day today (I think).
- Cimic (-0.8%); in a joint venture with Downer, has been selected by the NSW Govt to deliver the Warringah Freeway Upgrade.
- Elders (+1.2%); has agreed to refinancing terms.
- Incitec Pivot (+2.2%); no damage from Hurricane Ida at its Louisiana plant, which is back to full production now.
- Magellan Financial (-1.8%); downgraded to sell this morning by UBS.
- Nuix (-2.2%); has bought Topos Labs, a developer of Natural Language Processing software that helps computer systems better understand text and spoken words at speed and scale.
- Qantas (-0.6%); the ACCC finds Qantas and Japan Airlines alliance not in the public interest. It would “likely lead to reduced competition as international travel resumes, to the detriment of passengers travelling between Australia and Japan.”
- Sydney Airport (+5%); the Sydney Aviation Alliance has increased its bid for SYD to $8.75. It had previously bid $825, then $8.45. SYD has allowed them due diligence. Trading @ $8.40.
- Telix (-0.9%); has entered into an exclusive commercial distribution agreement with Bologna-based RADIUS for Telix’s prostate cancer investigational imaging product Illuccix(R).
- Uranium; ERA (+29%) Paladin (+12.2%)
……….and the average Used Car Price in the US;
- Sep 2012 $22,578
- Sep 2013 $22,585
- Sep 2014 $22,462
- Sep 2015 $22,322
- Sep 2016 $21,721
- Sep 2017 $21,271
- Sep 2018 $21,096
- Sep 2019 $21,346
- Sep 2020 $21,910
- Sep 2021 $27.977
Source; Twitter