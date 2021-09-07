Markets / Video

September 7, 2021

Lunch Report: Miners & banks weigh most as ASX falls

By James Tao | More Articles by James Tao

The Aussie market is in the red by ~0.5% at lunch on Tuesday. Heavyweight miners are a major weight with the iron ore price tumbling 9% overnight while banks are also weaker ahead of the RBA September interest rate decision at 2.30pm AEST.

