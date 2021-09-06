Morning Report: US sharemarkets were mixed on Friday

The disappointing lift in jobs in August raised concerns about the pace of economic recovery, but stemmed calls for a paring back (or tapering) of bond purchases. Tech stocks rose but bank stocks fell. The Dow Jones index fell by 75 points or 0.2%.
By Tom Piotrowski | More Articles by Tom Piotrowski
