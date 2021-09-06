Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 down 74

ASX200 down 74 points (1%) to 7449.
- Altium (+0.2%); ex div 21c. Trading up 8c.
- Alumina (+4.5%); there has been a military coup in Guinea, which is a key source of bauxite – made to use aluminium.
- AMA Group (TH); trading halt pending capital raise announcement.
- ASX (-3%); ex div 111.2c. Trading down 261c.
- Brambles (-0.3%); plan to extend its buy back. Subject to AGM approval.
- Fortescue (-9%); ex div 211c. Trading down 187c.
- Hansen Technologies (-11%); BGH Capital withdraws takeover proposal for Hansen.
- IAG (-1.5%); recognises proceedings filed against it in Aust Court. Satisfied with its adequacy of provisions.
- Incitec Pivot (-1.9%); CFO resigned.
- Mineral Resources (-1%) Pilbara Minerals (-4.8%); Mineral Resources sells its 5.4% stake in Pilbara.
- Oil Search (-2.6%)/ Santos (-2.3%); agree to extend exclusive due diligence period to Sept 13.
- Oz Minerals (-0.9%); there was a fatality at its Prominent Hill mine yesterday.
- Ramsay Health (-2.5%); ex div 103c. Trading down
- Suncorp (-0.8%); has partnered with Visa to launch a BNPL platform called PayLater.
- Washington H Soul (-2.5%) ; expects FY21 earnings from New Hope, Brickworks but lower from TPG.
…….and on Friday the S+P announced its ASX rebalances. Effective COB Sept 17;