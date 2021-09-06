Markets

September 6, 2021

Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 down 74

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

ASX200 down 74 points (1%) to 7449.

 

  • Altium (+0.2%); ex div 21c.  Trading up 8c.
  • Alumina (+4.5%); there has been a military coup in Guinea, which is a key source of bauxite – made to use aluminium.
  • AMA Group (TH); trading halt pending capital raise announcement.
  • ASX (-3%); ex div 111.2c.  Trading down 261c.
  • Brambles (-0.3%); plan to extend its buy back.  Subject to AGM approval.
  • Fortescue (-9%); ex div 211c.  Trading down 187c.
  • Hansen Technologies (-11%); BGH Capital withdraws takeover proposal for Hansen.
  • IAG (-1.5%); recognises proceedings filed against it in Aust Court.  Satisfied with its adequacy of provisions.
  • Incitec Pivot (-1.9%); CFO resigned.
  • Mineral Resources (-1%) Pilbara Minerals (-4.8%);  Mineral Resources sells its 5.4% stake in Pilbara.
  • Oil Search (-2.6%)/ Santos (-2.3%);  agree to extend exclusive due diligence period to Sept 13.
  • Oz Minerals (-0.9%); there was a fatality at its Prominent Hill mine yesterday.
  • Ramsay Health (-2.5%); ex div 103c.  Trading down
  • Suncorp (-0.8%); has partnered with Visa to launch a BNPL platform called PayLater.
  • Washington H Soul (-2.5%) ;  expects FY21 earnings from New Hope, Brickworks but lower from TPG.

 

…….and on Friday the S+P announced its ASX rebalances.  Effective COB Sept 17;

About Scott Phillips

Scott has over 35 years experience in Australian equities, starting as a “chalkie” and trader on the Stock Exchange Trading Floor and spending the last 25 years advising and trading for International Institutions. He has been an Executive Director at JPMorgan and Nomura, a Governor of the Australian Stock Exchange and was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievment award by the Australian Stockbrokers Association.

View more articles by Scott Phillips →

More Related Articles

Becalmed

Lunch Report: Fortescue Metals weighs on ASX 200

Hidden Gems Webinar Recap – CYP, AT1, NSB & KZA

Soul Patts Ups Guidance Ahead of Milton Vote

Cell based therapeutic product platform

A high quality pipeline of cancer drugs