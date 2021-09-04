Broker News

September 4, 2021

EBO – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

Morgans sees potential for further sales growth and margin expansion after the acquisition announcement of Sentry Medical, a designer, marketer and distributor of medical consumables. The target rises to $34.50 from $31.68, despite no changes to near-term forecasts.

Due to recent share price strength, the analyst pulls back the rating to Hold from Add and awaits a better entry point.

Sector: Health Care Equipment & Services.

 

Target price is $34.50.Current Price is $33.63. Difference: $0.87 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If EBO meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

