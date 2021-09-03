Markets

September 3, 2021

Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 up 24

By Scott Phillips

ASX200 up 24 points (0.3%) to 7509.

 

  • Ampol (+1%); ex div 52c.  Trading up 29c.
  • Bendigo Bank (-2.5%); ex div 26.5c  Trading down 25c.
  • Bovus (-1.8%); ex div 6c.  Trading down 5.5c.
  • Coal ; CRN (+2.5%)  NHC (+2.7%)  WHC (+4.9%).   Big upgrades this morning to the coal sector by Macquarie.
  • Clearview Wealth (+14.8%); said it has begun a strategic review that will consider a possible change of control.
  • Mineral Resources (+2.7%); completes purchase of Red Hill Iron Ore j/v interest.
  • Uranium; ERA (+5%) Paladin (+15.8%);  global production is going down and demand going up.  My colleague Ben Suttie produced a great note on this.

 

Friday Dad Joke;

I don’t like Rap music and I don’t mean to denigrate those that do.   But for those that do like Rap music, denigrate means to put down.

 

Don’t forget Father’s Day this Sunday.  Laugh at a few of his jokes……

