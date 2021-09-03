Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 up 24

ASX200 up 24 points (0.3%) to 7509.
- Ampol (+1%); ex div 52c. Trading up 29c.
- Bendigo Bank (-2.5%); ex div 26.5c Trading down 25c.
- Bovus (-1.8%); ex div 6c. Trading down 5.5c.
- Coal ; CRN (+2.5%) NHC (+2.7%) WHC (+4.9%). Big upgrades this morning to the coal sector by Macquarie.
- Clearview Wealth (+14.8%); said it has begun a strategic review that will consider a possible change of control.
- Mineral Resources (+2.7%); completes purchase of Red Hill Iron Ore j/v interest.
- Uranium; ERA (+5%) Paladin (+15.8%); global production is going down and demand going up. My colleague Ben Suttie produced a great note on this.
Friday Dad Joke;
I don’t like Rap music and I don’t mean to denigrate those that do. But for those that do like Rap music, denigrate means to put down.
Don’t forget Father’s Day this Sunday. Laugh at a few of his jokes……