Morning Report: Sharemarkets were mixed on Wednesday

Technology shares outperformed as traders turned defensive on concerns about a potential slowing in job hiring. Apple (+0.5%) shares hit all-time highs. And shares of Netflix (+2.3%), Amazon (+0.2%) and Google-owner Alphabet (+0.4%) all advanced.
By Tom Piotrowski | More Articles by Tom Piotrowski
