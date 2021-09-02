Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 down 85

ASX200 down 85 points (1.1%) to 7442.
- ANZ (-0.4%); now expects the RBA will announce a delay in its planned reduction of its weekly bond purchases next week.
- BHP (-7%); ex div 273.56c. Trading down 317c.
- CSL (-2%); ex div 161.4c. Trading down 638c.
- Flight Centre (-0.4%); will launch its FCM travel management business in Japan in a j/v with Tokyo-based NSF Engagement Corp, as FLT targets the world’s fourth largest corporate travel market.
- Invocare (+1.1%); ex div 9.5c. Trading up 14c.
- Perpetual (-3%); ex div 96c. Trading down 128c.
- Santos (_0.2%); Tanumbirini well spudded and ahead of schedule.
- Senex (+0.3%); signed an agreement with Aust packaging and paper manufacturer Opal, for up to six years and up to 12 petajoules of natural gas.
- Woolworths (-2.4%); ex div 55c. Trading down 99c.
……and in the US, ViacomCBS has delayed the release of the “Top Gun” sequel from Nov 19 until May 27 2022. Thanks to you know what. They have also moved “Mission; Impossible 7” from May to September 2023 and “Jackass Forever” from October to February.