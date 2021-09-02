Markets

September 2, 2021

Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 down 85

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

ASX200 down 85 points (1.1%) to 7442.

 

  • ANZ (-0.4%); now expects the RBA will announce a delay in its planned reduction of its weekly bond purchases next week.
  • BHP (-7%); ex div 273.56c.  Trading down 317c.
  • CSL (-2%); ex div 161.4c. Trading down 638c.
  • Flight Centre (-0.4%); will launch its FCM travel management business in Japan in a j/v with Tokyo-based NSF Engagement Corp, as FLT targets the world’s fourth largest corporate travel market.
  • Invocare (+1.1%); ex div 9.5c.  Trading up 14c.
  • Perpetual (-3%); ex div 96c.  Trading down 128c.
  • Santos (_0.2%); Tanumbirini well spudded and ahead of schedule.
  • Senex (+0.3%); signed an agreement with Aust packaging and paper manufacturer Opal, for up to six years and up to 12 petajoules of natural gas.
  • Woolworths (-2.4%); ex div 55c.  Trading down 99c.

 

 

……and in the US, ViacomCBS has delayed the release of the “Top Gun” sequel from Nov 19 until May 27 2022.     Thanks to you know what.      They have also moved “Mission; Impossible 7” from May to September 2023 and “Jackass Forever” from October to February.

About Scott Phillips

Scott has over 35 years experience in Australian equities, starting as a “chalkie” and trader on the Stock Exchange Trading Floor and spending the last 25 years advising and trading for International Institutions. He has been an Executive Director at JPMorgan and Nomura, a Governor of the Australian Stock Exchange and was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievment award by the Australian Stockbrokers Association.

View more articles by Scott Phillips →

More Related Articles

Lunch Report: ASX continues weak start to September

OPEC+ Maintains Production Profile

Morning Report: Sharemarkets were mixed on Wednesday

Chinese PMI Confirms Contracting Economy

Commodity Price Index Tells a Grim Tale

Benign Growth Not Always the Best Outcome