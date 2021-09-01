Morning Report: US sharemarkets fell on Tuesday

Traders booked profits at month-end. Energy stocks fell 0.7% as oil prices dropped. The Dow Jones index fell by 39 points or 0.1%. The S&P 500 index fell 0.1% from record highs. And the Nasdaq index lost 7 points or less than 0.1%.
By Tom Piotrowski | More Articles by Tom Piotrowski
