September 1, 2021

Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 down 58

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

ASX200 down 58 points (0.8%) to 7476.

 

  • BHP (-0.9%); ex div 273.56c tomorrow.
  • Bega Cheese (-1.8%); ex div 5c,  Trading down 10c.
  • Cardno (-1%); ex div 4c.  Trading down 1c.
  • Carsales.com (-0.6%); completes 49% acquisition of Trader Interactive – announced in May.
  • Decmil (-1.3%); awarded $28.2m Civil Infrastructure Project for road in WA.
  • Fleetwood (-3.4%); ex div 10.5c.  Trading down 9c.
  • Imugene (-3.6%); announced HER-Vaxx Phase 2 gastric cancer trial data and flags three new trials.
  • Iress (-2.2%); ex div 16c. Trading down 33c.
  • Metcash (-0.2%); trading update.  Sales look a little light.
  • Treasury Wines (-1.9%); ex div 13c. Trading down 24c.
  • Weebit (TH); announced a partnership with French co CEA-Leti.
  • Wesfarmers (-2.9%); ex div 90c. Trading down 175c.

