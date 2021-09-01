Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 down 58

ASX200 down 58 points (0.8%) to 7476.
- BHP (-0.9%); ex div 273.56c tomorrow.
- Bega Cheese (-1.8%); ex div 5c, Trading down 10c.
- Cardno (-1%); ex div 4c. Trading down 1c.
- Carsales.com (-0.6%); completes 49% acquisition of Trader Interactive – announced in May.
- Decmil (-1.3%); awarded $28.2m Civil Infrastructure Project for road in WA.
- Fleetwood (-3.4%); ex div 10.5c. Trading down 9c.
- Imugene (-3.6%); announced HER-Vaxx Phase 2 gastric cancer trial data and flags three new trials.
- Iress (-2.2%); ex div 16c. Trading down 33c.
- Metcash (-0.2%); trading update. Sales look a little light.
- Treasury Wines (-1.9%); ex div 13c. Trading down 24c.
- Weebit (TH); announced a partnership with French co CEA-Leti.
- Wesfarmers (-2.9%); ex div 90c. Trading down 175c.