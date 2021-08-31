Morning Report: US sharemarkets were mixed on Monday

Technology shares led gains with Apple’s (+3.0%) market value hitting US$2.5 trillion. Paypal shares rallied 3.6% on reports the firm is exploring a stock trading platform. Robinhood shares slid 6.9%. Zoom Video shares rose 2.0% ahead of its results. Shares of United Airlines (-3.8%), Delta Air Lines (-3.9%) and American Airlines (-3.5%) fell as EU countries voted to reimpose restrictions on non-essential travel from the US amid rising Covid-19 delta cases. American Express shares dropped 2.6%. The Dow Jones index fell by 56 points or 0.2%. The S&P 500 index gained 0.4% to record highs. And the Nasdaq index lifted by 136 points or 0.9% to a new record high.