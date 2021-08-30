Broker News

August 30, 2021

BEX – Morgans rates the stock as Add

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

FY21 operating metrics were pre-released and the main surprise for Morgans was the increase in the cost base in the second half. The EBITDA loss was also greater than expected and second half operating expenditure almost doubled.

BikeExchange has invested heavily in building out its senior management team and the platform. The business is entering a heavy investment phase yet the broker considers it well capitalised to undertake the expenditure.

Speculative Buy rating maintained with the target dipping to $0.30 from $0.31.

Sector: Technology Hardware & Equipment.

 

Target price is $0.30.Current Price is $0.19. Difference: $0.11 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If BEX meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 37% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

AFG – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

CGC – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

WES – Citi rates the stock as Sell

ALX – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

APX – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

WOW – UBS rates the stock as Neutral