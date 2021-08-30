Broker News

August 30, 2021

CGC – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

While Costa Group’s headline first half FY21 results were pre-released, the produce segment was weaker than Morgans expected, yet the International business materially exceeded expectations.

FY21 guidance was reiterated and Morgans notes a far stronger second half FY21 produce result will be required to deliver it.

The broker also notes Costa Group will be supported by the on-year citrus crop and solid growth in the main berry season is expected.

Morgans FY21 earnings forecast is lowered 2.2% and net profit falls 7.7%, with more conservative produce assumptions offsetting material International upgrades.

Morgans upgrades Costa Group to Add from Hold, and the target price is lowered to $3.70 from $3.81.

Sector: Food, Beverage & Tobacco.

 

Target price is $3.70.Current Price is $3.17. Difference: $0.53 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If CGC meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 14% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

