August 30, 2021

Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 down 7

By Scott Phillips

ASX200 down 7 points (0.1%) to 7479.

 

  • APA (+0.4%); acknowledges it is in talks with Keppel Infrastructure but no agreement has been reached.
  • Altium (-10%); FY revenue in line with guidance, raises dividend but has pushed back its $500m revenue target to FY26 thanks to C-19.
  • Ansell (-1.8%); ex div 60.89c.  Trading down 66c.
  • Bapcor (-1.6%); ex div 11c.  Trading down 12c.
  • Booktopia (-6%); FY revenue +35% yoy, earnings +125% yoy and 45% above prospectus.
  • BlueBet (-8%);  have been unsuccessful in getting a license to operate in Arizona.   Pointsbet (-2.6%)
  • Crown (+0.4%); FY loss $261m vs $80m profit yoy. No div.  The future is all about licence agreements and restrictions lifting.
  • Evolution (+1.2%); ex div 5c. Trading up 5c.
  • Fortescue (+6.4%); FY profit $10.3bn vs $4.7bn yoy.    Revenue +74% yoy.  Div up to $2.11 up approx. 100%.   Twiggy does it again.
  • Healius (-3.7%); FY profit $43.7m vs $70m loss yoy.  Div 6.75c vs zero yoy.  These guys run pathology tests so Covid has been good for them……..
  • Invocare (+7%); 1H profit $44m.  Revenue +13%.   Covid has been good for business.  Can I say that?
  • Japara healthcare (+0.2%); FY loss $14.1m.   Revenue +2.6%.  No div.
  • Nuix (-7.7%); FY loss $1.6m.
  • Oil Search (+1.7%); ex div 4.61c.  Trading up 6c.
  • Sezzle (-2%); 1H loss $29.9m vs $8.2m loss yoy.
  • Temple & Webster (+7.7%); FY profit $14m, up 0.3%.   Revenue +85%.
  • Woodside (-0.4%); ex div 41.03c. Trading down 8c.

 

 

……..and Australian boxer Harry Garside, Olympic bronze medallist, national hero, battler and all round good guy, has been fined $5000 for hosting an illegal party after coming home from Tokyo.

About Scott Phillips

Scott has over 35 years experience in Australian equities, starting as a “chalkie” and trader on the Stock Exchange Trading Floor and spending the last 25 years advising and trading for International Institutions. He has been an Executive Director at JPMorgan and Nomura, a Governor of the Australian Stock Exchange and was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievment award by the Australian Stockbrokers Association.



