Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 down 7

ASX200 down 7 points (0.1%) to 7479.
- APA (+0.4%); acknowledges it is in talks with Keppel Infrastructure but no agreement has been reached.
- Altium (-10%); FY revenue in line with guidance, raises dividend but has pushed back its $500m revenue target to FY26 thanks to C-19.
- Ansell (-1.8%); ex div 60.89c. Trading down 66c.
- Bapcor (-1.6%); ex div 11c. Trading down 12c.
- Booktopia (-6%); FY revenue +35% yoy, earnings +125% yoy and 45% above prospectus.
- BlueBet (-8%); have been unsuccessful in getting a license to operate in Arizona. Pointsbet (-2.6%)
- Crown (+0.4%); FY loss $261m vs $80m profit yoy. No div. The future is all about licence agreements and restrictions lifting.
- Evolution (+1.2%); ex div 5c. Trading up 5c.
- Fortescue (+6.4%); FY profit $10.3bn vs $4.7bn yoy. Revenue +74% yoy. Div up to $2.11 up approx. 100%. Twiggy does it again.
- Healius (-3.7%); FY profit $43.7m vs $70m loss yoy. Div 6.75c vs zero yoy. These guys run pathology tests so Covid has been good for them……..
- Invocare (+7%); 1H profit $44m. Revenue +13%. Covid has been good for business. Can I say that?
- Japara healthcare (+0.2%); FY loss $14.1m. Revenue +2.6%. No div.
- Nuix (-7.7%); FY loss $1.6m.
- Oil Search (+1.7%); ex div 4.61c. Trading up 6c.
- Sezzle (-2%); 1H loss $29.9m vs $8.2m loss yoy.
- Temple & Webster (+7.7%); FY profit $14m, up 0.3%. Revenue +85%.
- Woodside (-0.4%); ex div 41.03c. Trading down 8c.
……..and Australian boxer Harry Garside, Olympic bronze medallist, national hero, battler and all round good guy, has been fined $5000 for hosting an illegal party after coming home from Tokyo.