Markets

August 26, 2021

Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 down 47

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

ASX200 down 47 points (0.6%) to 7484.

 

  • A2Milk (-10%); FY income NZ$81m vs guidance $85-105m.  EBITDA -78% $123m vs est $141m.  No cap return and warns on outlook.  No surprise.   Speculation continues it is a takeover target……
  • Ardent Leisure (+24%); FY loss $86.9m.  Will see big turnaround post covid…..
  • Appen (-15%); 1H profit $12.5m.  Said the planned investment in Quadrant will reduce FY profit guidance to $81-88m, from $83-90m. Likely to be at lower end.
  • AUB Group (-4.3%); FY profit +23% yoy to $65.3m.  In line with expectations.
  • Best & Less (-7.7%); FY profit $47m, up 191% yoy.   Exceeds all expectations.
  • City Chic (+8.8%); FY profit more than doubles to $21.6m.  Revenue +33%.
  • Costa (-3.8%); 1H profit $37.4m, down 14% yoy.
  • Cromwell (-0.8%); FY profit $308.2m, up 74% yoy.
  • Coles (-2.2%); ex div 28c.  Trading down 39c.
  • Cedar Woods (+1.3%); FY profit $32.8m, up 61% yoy.
  • Eagers Automotive (-0.8%); 1H progit $218m vs $40m yoy. Div 20c vs 0c yoy.  Special Div 8.4c.    We love Special Divs.
  • Endeavour (-2%); reported a 22% increase in annual earnings, but couldn’t forecast results for its new FY because of uncertainty stemming from the virus.
  • Flight Centre (+4%); FY loss $433m vs $662m loss yoy.  No guidance but is targeting a return to profit as soon as vaccinations get to a level for flights to return.
  • Hearts and Minds (-0.9%); posted a FY pre tax investment return of 29%.
  • IOOF Holdings (-4%); FY profit $147.8m, up 15% yoy and above estimate range $126m to $144m.  MLC acquisition proceeding well.
  • JB HiFi (-3.8%); ex div 107c.   Trading down 183c.
  • Jumbo Interactive (-9%);
  • Link (-9%); FY revenue fell 6% to $1.16bn but has launched a $150m buy back.
  • Newcrest (-3.3%); ex div 55.1c.  Trading down 85c.
  • Qantas (+2.2%); FY loss $1.7bn vs $1.9bn loss yoy.  We know why.    International flights to covid-safe countries could start mid-December.  Flights to non covid-safe countries delayed to April 2022.   Still planning direct Aust-London flights (out of Darwin?).
  • QUB (unch); FY profit $142.5m +37% yoy and vs est $137m.     Expects to deliver solid growth in FY22.
  • Ramsay Health (-0.6%); FY profit $449m vs $284m yoy.  Says FY22 result to be impacted by global pandemic response.
  • Ramelius (-0.6%); FY income +12% yoy.  Revenue +38%.  “FY22 shaping up to be a record year.”
  • Saint Barbara (-3%); FY loss $ 176.6m vs profit $128m last year. Took an impairment loss of $349m and reported weaker gold output.
  • Tyro Payments (+2.2%);
  • Whitehaven Coal (+5.1%); FY loss $543m vs $30m profit yoy. No div.   $650m significant items.
  • Woolworths (+0.5%); FY profit $2.1bn, up 78% yoy.   Boosts div.  Announce $2bn buy back.  Predicting the future remains very difficult.

About Scott Phillips

Scott has over 35 years experience in Australian equities, starting as a “chalkie” and trader on the Stock Exchange Trading Floor and spending the last 25 years advising and trading for International Institutions. He has been an Executive Director at JPMorgan and Nomura, a Governor of the Australian Stock Exchange and was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievment award by the Australian Stockbrokers Association.

View more articles by Scott Phillips →

More Related Articles

Time to Click and Collect Another Tax-Effective Buyback

Woolies Rewards Shareholders with Payout, Buyback

Delta Keeps Qantas Grounded

Much Crying, Much Spilt Milk at a2

Morning Report: US sharemarkets advanced on Wednesday

APA Group Takes Massive Hit on Orbost