Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 down 47

ASX200 down 47 points (0.6%) to 7484.
- A2Milk (-10%); FY income NZ$81m vs guidance $85-105m. EBITDA -78% $123m vs est $141m. No cap return and warns on outlook. No surprise. Speculation continues it is a takeover target……
- Ardent Leisure (+24%); FY loss $86.9m. Will see big turnaround post covid…..
- Appen (-15%); 1H profit $12.5m. Said the planned investment in Quadrant will reduce FY profit guidance to $81-88m, from $83-90m. Likely to be at lower end.
- AUB Group (-4.3%); FY profit +23% yoy to $65.3m. In line with expectations.
- Best & Less (-7.7%); FY profit $47m, up 191% yoy. Exceeds all expectations.
- City Chic (+8.8%); FY profit more than doubles to $21.6m. Revenue +33%.
- Costa (-3.8%); 1H profit $37.4m, down 14% yoy.
- Cromwell (-0.8%); FY profit $308.2m, up 74% yoy.
- Coles (-2.2%); ex div 28c. Trading down 39c.
- Cedar Woods (+1.3%); FY profit $32.8m, up 61% yoy.
- Eagers Automotive (-0.8%); 1H progit $218m vs $40m yoy. Div 20c vs 0c yoy. Special Div 8.4c. We love Special Divs.
- Endeavour (-2%); reported a 22% increase in annual earnings, but couldn’t forecast results for its new FY because of uncertainty stemming from the virus.
- Flight Centre (+4%); FY loss $433m vs $662m loss yoy. No guidance but is targeting a return to profit as soon as vaccinations get to a level for flights to return.
- Hearts and Minds (-0.9%); posted a FY pre tax investment return of 29%.
- IOOF Holdings (-4%); FY profit $147.8m, up 15% yoy and above estimate range $126m to $144m. MLC acquisition proceeding well.
- JB HiFi (-3.8%); ex div 107c. Trading down 183c.
- Jumbo Interactive (-9%);
- Link (-9%); FY revenue fell 6% to $1.16bn but has launched a $150m buy back.
- Newcrest (-3.3%); ex div 55.1c. Trading down 85c.
- Qantas (+2.2%); FY loss $1.7bn vs $1.9bn loss yoy. We know why. International flights to covid-safe countries could start mid-December. Flights to non covid-safe countries delayed to April 2022. Still planning direct Aust-London flights (out of Darwin?).
- QUB (unch); FY profit $142.5m +37% yoy and vs est $137m. Expects to deliver solid growth in FY22.
- Ramsay Health (-0.6%); FY profit $449m vs $284m yoy. Says FY22 result to be impacted by global pandemic response.
- Ramelius (-0.6%); FY income +12% yoy. Revenue +38%. “FY22 shaping up to be a record year.”
- Saint Barbara (-3%); FY loss $ 176.6m vs profit $128m last year. Took an impairment loss of $349m and reported weaker gold output.
- Tyro Payments (+2.2%);
- Whitehaven Coal (+5.1%); FY loss $543m vs $30m profit yoy. No div. $650m significant items.
- Woolworths (+0.5%); FY profit $2.1bn, up 78% yoy. Boosts div. Announce $2bn buy back. Predicting the future remains very difficult.