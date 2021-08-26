Broker News

August 26, 2021

APT – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

While pre-reported or implied, Afterpay’s FY21 earnings were 56% below Credit Suisse and 60% below consensus, with one-third of the miss relating to larger-than-expected credit losses and two-thirds relating to higher expenses.

The company reported a merchant fee margin of 3.98% in second half FY21, in line with second half FY20 (4.00%).

While profitability is limited at the moment as Afterpay invests to build a global business, scale, and optionality, Credit Suisse expects this to improve in time.

The broker has lowered earnings estimates by 24%, 9%, and 6% in FY22, FY23, and FY24 for higher expenses and credit losses.

Outperform rating is unchanged and the target is increased to $147 from $133.

Sector: Software & Services.

 

Target price is $147.00.Current Price is $131.96. Difference: $15.04 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If APT meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 10% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

NEC – UBS rates the stock as Buy

ACF – Morgans rates the stock as Add

APA – UBS rates the stock as Buy

VTG – Ord Minnett rates the stock as Buy

ASB – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

OSH – UBS rates the stock as Buy