Markets / Video

August 25, 2021

Lunch Report: 3 day winning streak for local shares

By Steven Daghlian | More Articles by Steven Daghlian

The Australian sharemarket is lifting for a third day, with the ASX 200 up by ~0.3% at midday. Strong gains in iron ore and oil prices are helping resource stocks lift while logistics software company Wisetech is surging on its profit results.

About Steven Daghlian

View more articles by Steven Daghlian →

More Related Articles

Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 up 33

Stokes Walks Away, Mission Accomplished

Morning Report: US sharemarkets rose on Tuesday

Three Headwinds to Global Growth

Profit Briefs: SCG, KGN

Sometimes You Can’t Win for Losing