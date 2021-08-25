Lunch Report: 3 day winning streak for local shares

The Australian sharemarket is lifting for a third day, with the ASX 200 up by ~0.3% at midday. Strong gains in iron ore and oil prices are helping resource stocks lift while logistics software company Wisetech is surging on its profit results.
By Steven Daghlian | More Articles by Steven Daghlian
