Markets

August 25, 2021

Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 up 33

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

ASX200 up 33 points (0.4%) to 7536.

 

  • Adbri (-3.9%); 1H profit $56.6m +95% yoy.  Expects Govt stimulus measures to boost building materials demand.
  • AGL (-3.5%); ex div 34c.  Trading down 25c.
  • APA (-1.7%); FY profit $3.7m vs $312m yoy, down 99% due to $249m impairment.   Forecast ongoing growth……
  • Afterpay (-0.6%); FY loss $156.3m vs $19.8m loss yoy. Co blamed higher investment costs.  Revenue up 78%.  As we know, have a t/o offer.
  • Coles (-1.2%); refinances $1.3bn of committed facilities.
  • Downer (unch); ex div 12c.  Trading unchanged.
  • Home Consortium (+2.3%); FY $86m loss.
  • IDP Education (+2.9%); FY profit $39.7m, down 42%.   Big line of stock coming out of escrow the immediate issue.
  • Iluka (-3.9%); 1H profit +14% to $129m vs $113m yoy.  Revenue +62%.  Div reinstated.
  • Lovisa (+10%);
  • Medibank Private (-0.5%); FY profit $441m +40% yoy.  Div 6.9c +10% yoy.  Policyholders grew but it expects it to slow.
  • Nine Entertainment (-6%);FY profit $169.4m vs $589m loss yoy. Div 5.5c vs 2c yoy.  Ad revenues recovered quicker than expected and they see it continuing.
  • Northern Star (-0.5%); FY profit $1.03bn vs $258m profit pcp.   Recently acquired Saracen.
  • Orocobre (-2.2%); FY loss $89.5m due to Argentinian tax rate changes.   Merging with Galaxy Resources.
  • Seven Group (-4.3%);   FY profit $631m vs $115m profit yoy.  Kerry Stokes leaving as Chairman.
  • Tabcorp (-1.6%); ex div 7c.  Trading down 9c.
  • Telstra (-2.2%); ex div 8c.  Trading down 9c.
  • Wagners (-0.9%); FY profit $10m.  Revenue +28%.
  • Worley (-1.5%); FY profit $86m -50% yoy. Annual cost savings of $327m achieved.
  • Wisetech (+26%); FY profit $105.8m vs $52.6m pcp. Div 3.85c vs 1.6c pcp.  Revenue +18%.  Sees recovery continuing.
  • Zip Co (-1.7%); FY loss $652m vs $20m loss yoy.  Co said it was a transformational year.  Revenue +250%, merchants +109%, transactions +293%.

About Scott Phillips

Scott has over 35 years experience in Australian equities, starting as a “chalkie” and trader on the Stock Exchange Trading Floor and spending the last 25 years advising and trading for International Institutions. He has been an Executive Director at JPMorgan and Nomura, a Governor of the Australian Stock Exchange and was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievment award by the Australian Stockbrokers Association.

View more articles by Scott Phillips →

More Related Articles

Lunch Report: 3 day winning streak for local shares

Stokes Walks Away, Mission Accomplished

Morning Report: US sharemarkets rose on Tuesday

Three Headwinds to Global Growth

Profit Briefs: SCG, KGN

Sometimes You Can’t Win for Losing