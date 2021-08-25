Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 up 33

ASX200 up 33 points (0.4%) to 7536.
- Adbri (-3.9%); 1H profit $56.6m +95% yoy. Expects Govt stimulus measures to boost building materials demand.
- AGL (-3.5%); ex div 34c. Trading down 25c.
- APA (-1.7%); FY profit $3.7m vs $312m yoy, down 99% due to $249m impairment. Forecast ongoing growth……
- Afterpay (-0.6%); FY loss $156.3m vs $19.8m loss yoy. Co blamed higher investment costs. Revenue up 78%. As we know, have a t/o offer.
- Coles (-1.2%); refinances $1.3bn of committed facilities.
- Downer (unch); ex div 12c. Trading unchanged.
- Home Consortium (+2.3%); FY $86m loss.
- IDP Education (+2.9%); FY profit $39.7m, down 42%. Big line of stock coming out of escrow the immediate issue.
- Iluka (-3.9%); 1H profit +14% to $129m vs $113m yoy. Revenue +62%. Div reinstated.
- Lovisa (+10%);
- Medibank Private (-0.5%); FY profit $441m +40% yoy. Div 6.9c +10% yoy. Policyholders grew but it expects it to slow.
- Nine Entertainment (-6%);FY profit $169.4m vs $589m loss yoy. Div 5.5c vs 2c yoy. Ad revenues recovered quicker than expected and they see it continuing.
- Northern Star (-0.5%); FY profit $1.03bn vs $258m profit pcp. Recently acquired Saracen.
- Orocobre (-2.2%); FY loss $89.5m due to Argentinian tax rate changes. Merging with Galaxy Resources.
- Seven Group (-4.3%); FY profit $631m vs $115m profit yoy. Kerry Stokes leaving as Chairman.
- Tabcorp (-1.6%); ex div 7c. Trading down 9c.
- Telstra (-2.2%); ex div 8c. Trading down 9c.
- Wagners (-0.9%); FY profit $10m. Revenue +28%.
- Worley (-1.5%); FY profit $86m -50% yoy. Annual cost savings of $327m achieved.
- Wisetech (+26%); FY profit $105.8m vs $52.6m pcp. Div 3.85c vs 1.6c pcp. Revenue +18%. Sees recovery continuing.
- Zip Co (-1.7%); FY loss $652m vs $20m loss yoy. Co said it was a transformational year. Revenue +250%, merchants +109%, transactions +293%.