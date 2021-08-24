Morning Report: US sharemarkets rose to all-time highs on Monday

The Covid-19 immunisation drive was bolstered by US regulators granting full approval for the vaccine made by Pfizer (+2.5%) and BioNTech (+9.6%). Moderna shares jumped 7.6% and shares of Trillium Therapeutics soared 188.8% on Pfizer’s US$2.26bn deal. Shares of Chevron (+2.6%) and Occidental Petroleum (+6.9%) led gains as oil prices rebounded. The Dow Jones index rose by 216 points or 0.6% and the S&P 500 index rose by 0.9%. And the Nasdaq index added 228 points or 1.6%, closing at a record high.