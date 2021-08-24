Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 up 18

ASX200 up 18 points (0.2%) to 7508.
- Ansell (-6.6%); FY profit US$246.7m, +58% yoy but warned of lower sales in SE Asia and supply issues thanks to Covid.
- Austal (-12%); FY profit $81m, down 9% yoy.
- Alumina (+2.4%); 1H profit $73.6m, says well placed to maintain consistent returns to shareholders.
- Boral (-5.5%); FY profit $640m vs $1.14bn loss yoy. No div and cautioned that C19 will hurt this Q earnings.
- Domino’s Pizza (-0.7%); ex div 85.1c. Trading down 97c.
- Estia Health (-0.2%); FY profit $6m.
- Hub24 (+0.1%); FY profit $9.8m, up 19% yoy. Revenue +34%.
- Kogan (-9.5%); FY profit $3.5m, down 87% yoy. Revenue +57%. Scaps its div.
- Monadelphous (-13%); FY profit $47.1m +29% yoy. Revenue +18%.
- McMillan Shakespeare (+14%); FY profit $15.6m, +30% yoy. Revenue -5.3%.
- Monash (+2%); FY profit more than doubles to $25.1m. Revenue +26%.
- Nanasonics (+13%); FY profit $8.6m -15% yoy.
- Oil Search (+1.6%); 1H profit $US139m vs $US266m loss yoy, thanks to recovery in oil/gas prices. Takeover talks with Santos are ongoing.
- Perenti Global (-6.4%); FY loss $55.1m.
- Perseus (+3%); updates its Yaour Life of mine plan.
- Scentre (+4.3%); 1H profit $400.4m vs $3.6bn loss yoy. Maintained guidance.
- Seek (+1.7%); FY profit $140.8m vs $89m yoy. Restored its dividend @ 20c.
- Spark Infrastructure (+0.5%); 1H profit $21.6m, down 57%.
- Viva Energy (+0.2%); 1H profit $130m. $100m capital return and stock consolidation.
- Western Areas (-2.2%); FY loss $7.7m, no div. Clearly the target of corporate activity at the moment.