August 24, 2021

Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 up 18

ASX200 up 18 points (0.2%) to 7508.

 

  • Ansell (-6.6%); FY profit US$246.7m, +58% yoy but warned of lower sales in SE Asia and supply issues thanks to Covid.
  • Austal (-12%); FY profit $81m, down 9% yoy.
  • Alumina (+2.4%); 1H profit $73.6m, says well placed to maintain consistent returns to shareholders.
  • Boral (-5.5%); FY profit $640m vs $1.14bn loss yoy.  No div and cautioned that C19 will hurt this Q earnings.
  • Domino’s Pizza (-0.7%); ex div 85.1c.  Trading down 97c.
  • Estia Health (-0.2%); FY profit $6m.
  • Hub24 (+0.1%); FY profit $9.8m, up 19% yoy.   Revenue +34%.
  • Kogan (-9.5%); FY profit $3.5m, down 87% yoy.  Revenue +57%.  Scaps its div.
  • Monadelphous (-13%); FY profit $47.1m +29% yoy.  Revenue +18%.
  • McMillan Shakespeare (+14%); FY profit $15.6m, +30% yoy.   Revenue -5.3%.
  • Monash (+2%); FY profit more than doubles to $25.1m.  Revenue +26%.
  • Nanasonics (+13%); FY profit $8.6m -15% yoy.
  • Oil Search (+1.6%); 1H profit $US139m vs $US266m loss yoy, thanks to recovery in oil/gas prices.  Takeover talks with Santos are ongoing.
  • Perenti Global (-6.4%); FY loss $55.1m.
  • Perseus (+3%); updates its Yaour Life of mine plan.
  • Scentre (+4.3%); 1H profit $400.4m vs $3.6bn loss yoy.    Maintained guidance.
  • Seek (+1.7%); FY profit $140.8m vs $89m yoy.   Restored its dividend @ 20c.
  • Spark Infrastructure (+0.5%); 1H profit $21.6m, down 57%.
  • Viva Energy (+0.2%); 1H profit $130m. $100m capital return and stock consolidation.
  • Western Areas (-2.2%); FY loss $7.7m, no div.    Clearly the target of corporate activity at the moment.

