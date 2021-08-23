Broker News

August 23, 2021

BLX – Citi rates the stock as Buy

Citi reiterates a Buy rating and believes the stock can outperform the broader discretionary retail sector on the back of the housing cycle.

There are also a number of longer-term growth opportunities including the trade channel and international expansion, which the broker believes may be under appreciated.

Sector: Retailing.

 

Target price is $2.21.Current Price is $2.02. Difference: $0.19 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If BLX meets the Citi target it will return approximately 9% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

