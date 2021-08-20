Morning Report: US sharemarkets were mixed on Thursday

It was a volatile session ahead of Friday’s options expiration. Shares of chip maker Nvidia rose 4.0% after it forecast third-quarter revenue above analysts’ expectations. Shares of Cisco (+3.8%) and Microsoft (+2.1%) both climbed. Department store chains Macy’s (+19.6%) and Kohl’s (+7.3%) shares lifted after reporting increased annual sales forecasts. But Robinhood shares lost 10.3% after it warned that its third-quarter results could be affected by a slowdown in trading. The Dow Jones index fell by 67 points or 0.2%. But the S&P 500 index rose by 0.1% and the Nasdaq index added 16 points or 0.1%.