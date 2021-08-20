Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 up 32

ASX200 up 32 points (0.4%) to 7495.

Adairs (+1.9%); FY profit $63.7m, up 81%.

Cochlear (-7.4%); FY profit $237m vs $153m yoy. Guidance $225-$245m. Div $1.40 +59%. Market share gains and recovery on implant surgeries.

Cleanaway (+1.5%); FY profit $147.7m, up 31%.

Inghams (+3.8%); FY profit doubles to $83.3m.

Lend Lease (+0.2%); ex div 12c. Trading up 2c.

New Hope Coal (+0.5%); 4Q coal output better, sales rose as well as the coal price which saw EBIT $188m.

Saint Barbara (-2.6%); expects a non-cash impairment of $250-$300m from its Atlantic Operations in FY21.

Santos (-1.3%); ex div 7.5c. Trading down 8c.

Stockland (-0.2%); FY profit $1.1bn vs $21m loss yoy. Sees an improvement in funds from operations.

Sydney Airport (+0.3%); 1H earnings declined. 1H loss $108m vs $52m loss yoy. No guidance until more clarity.

TPG Telecom (-0.4%); 1H profit -5.7% to $132m vs $140m yoy. Wil conduct a strategic review for tis mobile towers and flagged a mobile price war.

Friday Dad Joke;

A woman who was 3 months pregnant falls into a deep coma. 6 months later she wakes up and asks the doctor about her baby.

Doctor; Don’t worry. You had twins, a boy and a girl and your brother named them for you.

Woman; Oh no. Not my brother. He is an idiot. What did he name them?

Doctor; Denise.

Woman; That’s not too bad. What about the boy?

Doctor; Denephew.