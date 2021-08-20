Markets

August 20, 2021

Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 up 32

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

ASX200 up 32 points (0.4%) to 7495.

 

  • Adairs (+1.9%); FY profit $63.7m, up 81%.
  • Cochlear (-7.4%); FY profit $237m vs $153m yoy.  Guidance $225-$245m.  Div $1.40 +59%. Market share gains and recovery on implant surgeries.
  • Cleanaway (+1.5%); FY profit $147.7m, up 31%.
  • Inghams (+3.8%); FY profit doubles to $83.3m.
  • Lend Lease (+0.2%); ex div 12c.  Trading up 2c.
  • New Hope Coal (+0.5%); 4Q coal output better, sales rose as well as the coal price which saw EBIT $188m.
  • Saint Barbara (-2.6%); expects a non-cash impairment of $250-$300m from its Atlantic Operations in FY21.
  • Santos (-1.3%);  ex div 7.5c.   Trading down 8c.
  • Stockland (-0.2%); FY profit $1.1bn vs $21m loss yoy.  Sees an improvement in funds from operations.
  • Sydney Airport (+0.3%); 1H earnings declined.  1H loss $108m vs $52m loss yoy. No guidance until more clarity.
  • TPG Telecom (-0.4%);  1H profit -5.7% to $132m vs $140m yoy. Wil conduct a strategic review for tis mobile towers and flagged a mobile price war.

 

 

Friday Dad Joke;

A woman who was 3 months pregnant falls into a deep coma.   6 months later she wakes up and asks the doctor about her baby.

Doctor;  Don’t worry.  You had twins, a boy and a girl and your brother named them for you.

Woman;   Oh no.  Not my brother.  He is an idiot.   What did he name them?

Doctor;  Denise.

Woman;  That’s not too bad.  What about the boy?

Doctor;  Denephew.

About Scott Phillips

Scott has over 35 years experience in Australian equities, starting as a “chalkie” and trader on the Stock Exchange Trading Floor and spending the last 25 years advising and trading for International Institutions. He has been an Executive Director at JPMorgan and Nomura, a Governor of the Australian Stock Exchange and was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievment award by the Australian Stockbrokers Association.

View more articles by Scott Phillips →

More Related Articles

Lunch Report: Market higher for first time this week

Chip Shortage Forces Toyota to Cut Production by 40%

Morning Report: US sharemarkets were mixed on Thursday

Carnage in the Iron Ore Market

Emerging Markets: Waiting for a Breakthrough

Jobs Data Lagging the Cold, Hard, Real World