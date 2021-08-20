Broker News

August 20, 2021

AIA – UBS rates the stock as Sell

FY21 results and related commentary provided UBS with no real insight into timing for the re-opening of the New Zealand border in 2022. Vaccinated travellers from low-risk countries are expected to be the first step as opposed to unrestricted travel bubbles.

The broker lowers operating earnings estimates by -33% for FY22 and -8% for FY23 mainly on lower international passenger volumes and a slower re-opening of NZ borders. Sell rating and NZ$6.65 target unchanged.

Sector: Transportation.

 

Current Price is $6.69. Target price not assessed.

 

 

