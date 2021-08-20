Broker News

August 20, 2021

ABP – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

Abacus Property Group’s FY21 result was in line with Credit Suisse’s expectations with funds from operations (FFO) up 9.5% to $136.4m.

Growth over the prior was achieved in both the commercial portfolio and the storage portfolio, aided by higher occupancy and like-for-like income growth.

Due to a stronger-than-expected contribution from the storage portfolio, FY21 dividends per share (DPS) was upgraded to 17.5¢.

No firm FY22 guidance was provided in light of covid uncertainty but the broker is forecasting modest growth due to the impact of recently announced acquisitions as well as a lower cost of debt.

Neutral rating is retained and the target is raised to $3.36 from $3.21.

Sector: Real Estate.

 

Target price is $3.36.Current Price is $3.33. Difference: $0.03 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If ABP meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 1% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

