Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 down 59

ASX200 down 59 points (0.8%) to 7443.
- ASX (+1.2%); FY profit $480.9m vs $498m profit yoy. Said they are entering FY22 with solid operational momentum.
- BHP (-5.6%) FMG (-4.2%) RIO (-3.5%); the pain continues……
- Beacon Lighting (-0.2%); FY profit $37.7m, +69% yoy.
- Data #3 (+8.4%); FY profit $25.4m, up 7.5%. Div 15c +7.9%. Strong balance sheet with no borrowings.
- Evolution (+2.3%); FY profit +14% to $345m as a higher gold price offset a fall in gold output.
- IPH Ltd (+2.8%); FY profit $53.6m, down 2.1% yoy.
- IGO (-5.5%) / WSA (+12%) ; IGO has confirmed it is in talks with Western Areas on possible proposal.
- Iress (+0.6%); 1H profit $40.9m vs $26.4m yoy. Sees improved 2H.
- Newcrest (+1.5%); FY profit $1.16bn, +80% yoy. Balance sheet means they are well positioned for growth, looking for opportunities.
- NRW Holdings (+15%); FY profit $54.3m, down 26% yoy.
- Orora (-2.3%); FY profit $135.8m vs $238m profit yoy due to missed contribution of sold assets. Saw progress in the turnaround of its US business.
- Origin (-2.7%); FY net loss of $2.29bn vs $83m profit yoy. As previously flagged, the co took a hefty impairment charge against its energy markets business and a deferred tax liability.
- Over the Wire (-1.3%); FY profit $3.4m, down 32% yoy.
- PointsBet (-0.5%); has been selected by the NFL as an approved Sportsbook Operator.
- Perpetual (-0.8%); FY profit $74.9m, down 9% yoy. Entering FY22 with positive momentum.
- QBE (-1.4%); ex div 11c. Trading down 18c.
- Redbubble (-1.3%); FY profit $31.2m vs $8.8m loss last year on the back of a 59% rise in revenue helped by sales of artist-designed Covid-19 masks.
- South32 (-1.7%); FY loss $195m vs $65m loss yoy because of one time charges, but that underlying earnings more than doubled. Special Div 2c.
- Star Entertainment (+5.6%); FY profit $58m. No div given the virus. Early FY22 trading impacted by you know what.
- Senex Energy (+0.3%); FY profit $65.7m.
- The Reject Shop (+2.9%); FY profit $8.3m. No div.
- Treasury Wines (); FY profit +2% to $250m. Div 13c +62%. FY22 outlook positive across key markets outside China.