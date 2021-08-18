Broker News

August 18, 2021

BPT – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

In general, Credit Suisse sees limited near-term positive catalysts for Beach Energy ahead of a material production uplift from mid-2022 (Otway, then Waitsia).

The broker sees near-term risk of disappointments versus consensus for Beach, but material upside on DCF basis, with momentum to potential return in 2022 driven by production increases, and potentially a high price LNG environment for Waitsia.

Outperform retained. Target falls to $1.50 from $1.96.

Sector: Energy.

 

Target price is $1.50.Current Price is $1.03. Difference: $0.47 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If BPT meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 31% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

COE – Morgans rates the stock as Add

BHP – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

SCP – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

BHP – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

BSL – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

BPT – Morgans rates the stock as Add