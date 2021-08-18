Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 up 7

ASX200 up 7 points (0.1%) to 7517.
- Abacus (+1.5%); FY +9%. Guidance in line.
- Amcor (+2.7%); FY reported a record FY profit helped by higher sales and lower expenses.
- Aventus Group (+0.6%);FY profit $409m, up 9%. Cant provide guidance.
- Bapcor (+0.5%); FY profit $118m vs $79m yoy. Div 11c vs 9,5c yoy.
- BHP (-5.3%); after market yesterday reported a 42% jump in FY profit. Announced a deal to sell petroleum assets to Woodside and change its global listings. Lots of press and reports out there…..
- Coles (+1.2%); FY profit +2.8% to $1.01bn vs $978m yoy. Pandemic = more spending.
- CSL (-0.3%); FY profit US$2.37bn, up 13% yoy. Demand remains robust but it expects net profit to decline slightly in the current FY.
- Corporate Travel (-0.1%); FY revenue down 45%. No div. We know why. No guidance until more clarity on travel….
- Domino’s Pizza (+3.6%); FY profit $184m +33% yoy. Div 85.1c vs 52.6c yoy. Will open even more stores. YES, pizza…..
- Emeco (+1.7%); FY profit $119m +15%.
- Fisher & Paykel (+2.9%); trading update.
- Fletcher Building (-0.4%); strong result. Pipeline is “stronger for longer”.
- Nearmap (+0.5%); FY loss $18.8m vs $36.7m yoy. Halved its annual loss amid a surge in North American revenue.
- Netwealth (-6.5%); FY profit $54m, +24%.
- Oz Minerals (-1.4%); 1H profit more than tripled to $268m vs $79m yoy. Special Div 8c. $600m expansion will go ahead.
- Pro Medicus (+1%); FY profit $30.9m, +34%.
- Qantas (-0.3%); said all employees must be vaccinated by Nov 15. Currently 89% already are or are planning to be.
- Silver Lake (+1.9%); FY profit -62% yoy.
- Star Entertainment (+2.3%); in negotiations with the NSW Govt to increase the number of gaming machines…..
- Southern Cross (+0.8%); FY profit $48.1m, +92%.
- Super Retail (+0.8%); FY profit more than doubles to $301m but said recent lockdowns have impacted sales.
- Tabcorp (+0.5%); FY profit $269m vs $870m loss yoy. Outlined a timetable for a planned demerger of its lotteries and keno business.
- Vicinity Centres (+0.3%); FY loss $258m vs $1.8bn loss yoy as lockdowns on malls continue to hurt. No guidance due to uncertainty.
…………..and I am off now to get my second vaccination. You’re welcome.