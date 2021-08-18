Markets

August 18, 2021

Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 up 7

ASX200 up 7 points (0.1%) to 7517.

 

  • Abacus (+1.5%); FY +9%.  Guidance in line.
  • Amcor (+2.7%); FY reported a record FY profit helped by higher sales and lower expenses.
  • Aventus Group (+0.6%);FY profit $409m, up 9%.   Cant provide guidance.
  • Bapcor (+0.5%);  FY profit $118m vs $79m yoy.  Div 11c vs 9,5c yoy.
  • BHP (-5.3%); after market yesterday reported a 42% jump in FY profit.   Announced a deal to sell petroleum assets to Woodside and change its global listings.    Lots of press and reports out there…..
  • Coles (+1.2%); FY profit +2.8% to $1.01bn vs $978m yoy.        Pandemic = more spending.
  • CSL (-0.3%); FY profit US$2.37bn, up 13% yoy.  Demand remains robust but it expects net profit to decline slightly in the current FY.
  • Corporate Travel (-0.1%); FY revenue down 45%.  No div.    We know why.  No guidance until more clarity on travel….
  • Domino’s Pizza (+3.6%); FY profit $184m +33% yoy.  Div 85.1c vs 52.6c yoy.  Will open even more stores.   YES, pizza…..
  • Emeco (+1.7%); FY profit $119m +15%.
  • Fisher & Paykel (+2.9%);  trading update.
  • Fletcher Building (-0.4%); strong result. Pipeline is “stronger for longer”.
  • Nearmap (+0.5%); FY loss $18.8m vs $36.7m yoy.  Halved its annual loss amid a surge in North American revenue.
  • Netwealth (-6.5%); FY profit $54m, +24%.
  • Oz Minerals (-1.4%); 1H profit more than tripled to $268m vs $79m yoy.  Special Div 8c.  $600m expansion will go ahead.
  • Pro Medicus (+1%); FY profit $30.9m, +34%.
  • Qantas (-0.3%); said all employees must be vaccinated by Nov 15.  Currently 89% already are or are planning to be.
  • Silver Lake (+1.9%); FY profit -62% yoy.
  • Star Entertainment (+2.3%); in negotiations with the NSW Govt to increase the number of gaming machines…..
  • Southern Cross (+0.8%); FY profit $48.1m, +92%.
  • Super Retail (+0.8%); FY profit more than doubles to $301m but said recent lockdowns have impacted sales.
  • Tabcorp (+0.5%); FY profit $269m vs $870m loss yoy.  Outlined a timetable for a planned demerger of its lotteries and keno business.
  • Vicinity Centres (+0.3%); FY loss $258m vs $1.8bn loss yoy as lockdowns on malls continue to hurt.   No guidance due to uncertainty.

 

…………..and I am off now to get my second vaccination.  You’re welcome.

